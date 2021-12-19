Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 6,330,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In related news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,352 shares of company stock worth $27,359,947 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 9.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Lincoln National by 24.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,966 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 21.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 9.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.76. 3,696,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,755. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day moving average is $67.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.15.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

