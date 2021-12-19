LINKA Price Reaches $0.0018 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. LINKA has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $3,763.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00040306 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006929 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

