Liquity (LQTY) Trading Down 26.6% This Week

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Liquity coin can now be bought for about $5.12 or 0.00010964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $70.87 million and $382,848.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00052870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,897.70 or 0.08349168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00076374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,666.64 or 0.99963386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00048432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,845,022 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.