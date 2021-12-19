Litecoin Cash Trading 6.4% Lower This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $8.37 million and approximately $669.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,663.19 or 0.99477320 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 746,955,606 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

