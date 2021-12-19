Litecoin Plus (LCP) Tops One Day Volume of $51.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $93,527.83 and approximately $51.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,983.56 or 0.99596711 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00048421 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00032630 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.62 or 0.00910715 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

