Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 101 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.6% during the second quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 1,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,745,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,834.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,892.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,737.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

