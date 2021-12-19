Lobstex (LOBS) Price Tops $0.0513 on Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0513 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $235,802.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,912,395 coins and its circulating supply is 22,836,969 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

