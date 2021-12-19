Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 965.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $344.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

