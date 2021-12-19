Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $344.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $344.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

