Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 151,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,097,000 after purchasing an additional 38,320 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $344.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

