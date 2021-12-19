Logan Clay Products Co (OTC:LGNC) Plans Dividend of $40.00

Logan Clay Products Co (OTC:LGNC) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 40.00 per share on Friday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st.

OTC:LGNC opened at $265.00 on Friday. Logan Clay Products has a 1-year low of $235.00 and a 1-year high of $350.00.

