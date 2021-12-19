Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $359,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.61.

NYSE LOW opened at $248.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.24. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

