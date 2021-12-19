Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Shares of JNJ opened at $168.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.65. The company has a market capitalization of $442.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.05 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.