Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,070 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 646,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 65,058 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 974,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the period. Mirova boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 160,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,256,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,666,000 after purchasing an additional 378,175 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,403,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,999,000 after purchasing an additional 937,516 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

NYSE LUMN opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUMN. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.