Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.17). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Shares of LAZR stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,481,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,942. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23.

In other news, CFO Thomas Fennimore acquired 16,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 171,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 101,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 30,213 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,366.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 470,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 438,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

