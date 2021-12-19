LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Holdings Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $87.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.06 and a one year high of $118.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

