Maecenas Achieves Market Cap of $259,381.53 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $259,381.53 and $4,876.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004607 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001099 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00040413 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006892 BTC.
Maecenas Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “
Maecenas Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.
