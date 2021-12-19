Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Short Interest Up 23.7% in November

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the November 15th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Magyar Bancorp by 342.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Magyar Bancorp by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Magyar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Magyar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Magyar Bancorp by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 28,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGYR opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Magyar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans; and the provision of other financial services.

