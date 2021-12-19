Main Street Capital Co. Plans Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) declared a dividend on Monday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 98.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.5%.

Shares of MAIN opened at $42.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.52.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 106,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

