Mainframe (MFT) Market Cap Hits $169.51 Million

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. Mainframe has a market capitalization of $169.51 million and $26.20 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mainframe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mainframe has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mainframe Profile

Mainframe (CRYPTO:MFT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Mainframe’s official website is mainframe.com . Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mainframe’s official message board is blog.mainframe.com . The Reddit community for Mainframe is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

