Maker (MKR) Price Hits $2,385.25 on Top Exchanges

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $2.36 billion and $55.99 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker coin can now be bought for about $2,385.25 or 0.05084903 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Maker has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00040581 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

Maker (MKR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 987,418 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.