Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 283,500 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 231,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of MAWHF stock remained flat at $$1.59 during midday trading on Friday. Man Wah has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

