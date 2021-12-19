Mango Markets Market Capitalization Achieves $197.50 Million (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, Mango Markets has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. One Mango Markets coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges. Mango Markets has a market cap of $197.50 million and $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00052722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,893.58 or 0.08296047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00076445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,842.36 or 0.99806863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00048367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Mango Markets Coin Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

