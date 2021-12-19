Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Short Interest Up 22.7% in November

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 11,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter worth about $330,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 28.1% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 142,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 31,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,039. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 62.00% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.28%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.