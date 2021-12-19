Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 112.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,456,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,413,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Manulife Financial worth $127,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,359,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,722,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,607 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,865,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,619,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

