Maple (MPL) Price Tops $17.51 on Exchanges

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Maple coin can now be bought for approximately $17.51 or 0.00037245 BTC on popular exchanges. Maple has a market cap of $50.97 million and approximately $269,374.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maple has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Maple

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,910,766 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

