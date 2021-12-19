Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

MPC stock opened at $62.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.94. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

