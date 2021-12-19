Marlin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22.87 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for $0.0625 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Marlin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $46.07 million and $22.87 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,895.21 or 0.08263485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00076519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,991.03 or 0.99689132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00048509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

