Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Short Interest Update

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 707,400 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 580,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 329,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

MLM traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $436.35. 710,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,311. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.70. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $267.06 and a 52-week high of $442.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $406.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.35.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

