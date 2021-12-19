Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,737 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.99% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $217,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 209,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 400,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,897,000 after acquiring an additional 54,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $436.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.70. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $267.06 and a one year high of $442.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $406.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.35.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

