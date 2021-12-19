Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,629 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises approximately 1.6% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $2,579,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 619,078 shares of company stock worth $47,815,170. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $84.03 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of -158.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.92.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

