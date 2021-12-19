Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 742 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,051 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Amundi bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,068,606,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,793,000 after purchasing an additional 879,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $176.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $192.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.86.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.67.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.