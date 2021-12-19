Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 2,546 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.5% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $60.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.28.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

