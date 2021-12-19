Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 313 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $340.44 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $349.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.47 and a 200-day moving average of $300.69. The stock has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.57.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

