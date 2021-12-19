Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 3,455 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after buying an additional 124,203,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 191.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after buying an additional 93,442,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CSX by 197.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after buying an additional 62,168,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 201.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 188.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX opened at $35.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.98.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.