Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,575 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $96.62 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $258.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Societe Generale increased their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.