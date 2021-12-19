Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $18.63 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.5% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $333.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

