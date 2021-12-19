Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $4.85 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. State Street Corp increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,026,000 after purchasing an additional 168,671 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,684,000 after purchasing an additional 266,566 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,053,000 after acquiring an additional 68,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,948,000 after acquiring an additional 195,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.58.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $253.79 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.43 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

