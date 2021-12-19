Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $47.72 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.4% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Tesla were worth $47,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 3,015,968 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after buying an additional 452,193 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $232,871,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 295,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $969.83, for a total transaction of $286,307,393.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,273,899. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tesla from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $801.97.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $932.57 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,030.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $810.99. The company has a market cap of $936.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

