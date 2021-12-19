Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $170.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.27 and its 200-day moving average is $171.50. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.31 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 74.80%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.