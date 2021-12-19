Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $7.21 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 153.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $650.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $679.56 and a 200-day moving average of $720.81. The company has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $585.45 and a one year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $786.08.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

