Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $26,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $157.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $161.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.