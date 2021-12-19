Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 36.4% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 13,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 320,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,800,000 after buying an additional 18,526 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 13.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.72.

ETN opened at $165.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.86. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $113.95 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

