Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 1,689 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

Shares of MRK opened at $75.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.67. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $191.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

