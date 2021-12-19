Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 414 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 24,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 22,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 72,229 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock opened at $242.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $249.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.53 and its 200 day moving average is $224.35. The company has a market capitalization of $156.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.82%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

