Masari (MSR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $161.00

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Masari coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Masari has a total market capitalization of $437,911.00 and approximately $161.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Masari has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,072.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.75 or 0.08320605 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.56 or 0.00332585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $437.83 or 0.00930119 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00074877 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010714 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.69 or 0.00388091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00263583 BTC.

Masari Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

