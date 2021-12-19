Mask Network Market Capitalization Achieves $312.84 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a total market cap of $312.84 million and approximately $48.39 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for about $10.74 or 0.00022698 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mask Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00040391 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

MASK is a coin. It launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Mask Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.