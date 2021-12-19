Mate Hits Market Capitalization of $112,848.47 (MATE)

Mate (CURRENCY:MATE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, Mate has traded down 37.6% against the dollar. One Mate coin can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mate has a market cap of $112,848.47 and approximately $20,545.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00052865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,904.02 or 0.08304244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00076340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,000.23 or 0.99974309 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00047956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Mate Coin Profile

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.