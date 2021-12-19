Mathes Company Inc. Buys 5,425 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mathes Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 40,014 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 149,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,987 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 144,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 400,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,624,000 after acquiring an additional 79,265 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $54.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $223.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

