Maxcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $109.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $315,737.50 and $109.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,521.60 or 0.99575489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00047304 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.32 or 0.00274656 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.13 or 0.00419789 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.80 or 0.00177236 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00009479 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008925 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

